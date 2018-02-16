Canada
Mandatory inspections ordered at Airdrie condo where CO leaks happened

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Condo residents in Airdrie experienced horrible déjà vu Friday morning. They were forced out in the cold after the second carbon monoxide leak in a week. It's the same building where a young boy died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Residents of a condo in Airdrie where two carbon monoxide (CO) leaks happened in one week are being urged to have their units inspected.

Two leaks happened at the building last week, the first of which resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Investigations determined both leaks were the result of poorly ventilated water heaters. It was also determined there were no CO detectors throughout the building.

The letters, issued by the city’s building inspection team on Thursday, requested each resident of 700 Willowbrook Road N.W. have their boiler and venting safety inspected and serviced by an adequately qualified individual who has a business license with the city.

Each resident must have proof of inspection sent to the city by March 12.

The letter also states the city could take legal action if any resident fails to comply with the order.

