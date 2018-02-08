CO leak that killed 12-year-old Airdrie boy caused by poorly ventilated water heater: RCMP

The carbon monoxide leak that killed 12-year-old Airdrie boy Trai Schlichter on Sunday was caused by a poorly ventilated water heater, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The faulty water heater caused the deadly gas to build up in the apartment, police said.

After consulting with the Airdrie Fire Department, ATCO Gas and City of Airdrie inspectors, RCMP have concluded their investigation and say it is not a criminal matter.

The family of Schlichter is calling on the provincial government to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in all homes. There were no carbon monoxide detectors in the family’s home.

“We had issues with the hot water tank previous to this incident. Our landlord brought in a plumber,” the victim’s mother Elysha Schlichter said Wednesday.

A municipal affairs spokesperson from the province said the department is looking at the issue, but needs to consult with municipalities first.

A celebration of Trai’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Airdrie Alliance Church, located at 1604 Summerfield Boulevard.

The family is also inviting the public to a candlelight vigil on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in Nose Creek Park in Airdrie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to offer their support through a fundraising page.

With files from Jill Croteau