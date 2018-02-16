Pattullo Bridge announcement from B.C. premier expected Friday

B.C. Premier John Horgan will be in New Westminster on Friday morning to announce plans for a new Pattullo Bridge.

Horgan will appear alongside Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Replacing the 79-year-old Pattullo Bridge is one of the top priorities for the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation but there has been no agreement on how to pay for the new Translink-operated bridge.

The government is expected to announce a timeline for replacement and how it will be paid for.

There are many questions surrounding how much of the new bridge’s $1-billion cost the municipalities will cover compared to the provincial government.

The bridge was the only infrastructure project mentioned directly in Tuesday’s Speech from the Throne.

“The Pattullo Bridge is a critical piece of transportation infrastructure for Lower Mainland drivers,” the speech read.

“But in less than five years, the bridge will no longer be in use because it will no longer be safe. This is why the government is moving quickly to replace the Pattullo Bridge, to keep commuters safe and keep people moving.”