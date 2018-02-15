Some relatives of Alberta triple murder victims concerned by killers’ sentences

Some relatives are not happy with the sentence imposed on two men found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of three members of one family in central Alberta.

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank each received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years for killing Sandra and Gordon Klaus and their daughter, Monica, in 2013.

The Crown had argued that the two men should serve consecutive sentences and the maximum of 75 years before being able to apply for parole.

Justice Eric Macklin said the two men would have a better chance of rehabilitation if they were not “bereft of hope.”

The Berry family — relatives of Sandra Klaus — said justice has not been served by the sentence.

They suggest the judge missed an opportunity to ensure the two men never harm anyone again.

“Rehabilitation is a hopeful and considerate option and placing the responsibility of their release on the parole board does nothing other than put more stress and concern for the families,” they said Thursday in an email.

“We dearly hope rehabilitation is possible, but we also believe their rehabilitation will be in the form of more lies to please the parole board.

“In less than 23 years, we will need to ensure our children and their children understand the risks and take all precautions to be safe from their cousin.”

Watch below: On Feb. 14, 2018, Fletcher Kent filed this report after an Alberta judge ruled two men found guilty of murdering three people near Castor won’t have to spend additional time in prison before they can apply for parole.

The bodies of Klaus’s father and sister were found in their burned-out farmhouse near Castor, Alta. His mother’s body was never found but police believe she also died in the house.

There are provisions in the Criminal Code to have sentences served one after the other for multiple murders.

Other relatives have also spoken out.

Marilyn Thomson lost her brother, sister-in-law and niece in the attack.

After sentencing on Wednesday, she thanked the police, the Crown and the judge outside court.

“We are very grateful that justice has been served and that we now have the opportunity to move on with our lives,” she said.

Thomson declined comment on the sentence itself.