‘No East Indian students please’; Kelowna rental ad drops jaws

A kijiji ad posted online in Kelowna is getting a lot of attention.

It describes a two bedroom basement suite for rent, boasting a separate entry, a parking space, and easy access to the UBC Okanagan campus.

It also requests that a specific racial group not apply.

Mohini Singh is a Kelowna City Councilor. A friend of hers shared the advertisement with her on Facebook.

“I don’t think surprised is the right word,” Singh said. “I’d say shocked, horrified and downright angry when I saw this.”

Students at the UBC Okanagan campus also expressed shock when reading the ad.

“Aren’t there laws against that?” asked one student.

There is actually little legal recourse for this kind of advertising, even though the discrimination is against the Canadian Code of Human Rights.

Anyone feeling discriminated against can appeal to the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

The ad has now been removed from the website, and the phone number associated with it is out of service.