February 15, 2018 6:12 pm

Vancouver police issue warning after young girl groped

Vancouver Police are warning the public after a 12-year-old girl was groped on Vancouver's West Side.

Vancouver police are putting out a warning after a 12-year-old girl was groped while walking on the West Side Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 13, on West King Edward Avenue at Pine Crescent, when she had stopped to use her phone.

Officers say the man came up to her and quickly groped her before he ran away.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, with grey stubble. He was wearing a black toque, a t-shirt, tight black pants, and a black backpack.

He may have had a noticeable freckle on his cheek by his right eye.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact police.

