Symposium aims to keep millenial grads from leaving Kingston

A new effort is underway to keep university and college graduates from leaving the Limestone City.

It’s an ongoing concern as millennials leave Kingston in search of jobs elsewhere. Only time will tell whether the “Next Gen at Work” symposium will change that.

The five-hour undertaking was a chance to bring together employers and potential employees.

“There’s definitely a need in terms of ensuring talent is mobilized in the best way possible,” said Michael Harris, the executive director of KEYS Job Centre. “And that’s a benefit for employers, it’s a benefit for our community but probably, it’s a benefit for those young people who want purpose in life and want a job that matches what is important to them.”

Those in charge say the symposium is helping to generate awareness — awareness of the skills the graduates will need to move forward in their careers.

RBC Ontario North & East regional president Tina Sarellas was a keynote speaker as well as a panelist.

“If the prosperity of our communities and our cities isn’t there, over time, it affects all of us,” she said. “And I think it’s important to step back and say it’s not just about RBC alone making a difference, it’s about bringing together community partners and understanding that collectively, one and one doesn’t equal two, it equals four or five — we can make a big difference.”

The symposium was presented by KEYS Job Centre and supported by RBC Future Launch.