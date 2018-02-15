5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Thursday
1 – Earlybird RV Show
February 15-17 10am – 9pm
Sunday February 18 10-pm
Tradex, Abbotsford
http://www.rvshowsbc.com/earlybird/
2 – Lanterns in the Garden
February 16 & 17th 5pm- 10pm
Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, Vancouver
3 – Chinese New Year Celebrations
Various Locations:
Friday: Aberdeen Centre, Richmond https://lunarfestival.com/events/golden-dragon-and-lion-dance
Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza https://lunarfest.org/vancouver/vag-plaza/
4 – Celebrate Heritage Day, Port Moody
Saturday February 17 11-3pm
Civic Centre, Port Moody Station Museum & Clarke Street
http://www.portmoody.ca/index.aspx?page=33&recordid=8148
5 – Victoria Seedy Saturday
Saturday February 17 10am-3:30pm
Victoria Conference Centre
https://www.tourismvictoria.com/see-do/festivals-events/victoria-seedy-saturday
