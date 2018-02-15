5 Things To Do

5 Things
February 15, 2018 6:24 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around British Columbia.

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

Thursday

1 – Earlybird RV Show
February 15-17 10am – 9pm
Sunday February 18 10-pm
Tradex, Abbotsford
http://www.rvshowsbc.com/earlybird/

2 – Lanterns in the Garden
February 16 & 17th 5pm- 10pm
Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, Vancouver

http://lanternsinthegarden.com/

3 – Chinese New Year Celebrations
Various Locations:
Friday: Aberdeen Centre, Richmond https://lunarfestival.com/events/golden-dragon-and-lion-dance
Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza https://lunarfest.org/vancouver/vag-plaza/

4 – Celebrate Heritage Day, Port Moody
Saturday February 17 11-3pm
Civic Centre, Port Moody Station Museum & Clarke Street
http://www.portmoody.ca/index.aspx?page=33&recordid=8148

5 – Victoria Seedy Saturday
Saturday February 17 10am-3:30pm
Victoria Conference Centre
https://www.tourismvictoria.com/see-do/festivals-events/victoria-seedy-saturday

5 Things
5 Things To Do

