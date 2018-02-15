‘Relaxed and uninhibited’: Beer yoga aims to blend best of both worlds

Feeling a little stressed and looking for a way to get centered and relaxed? There is a new kind of yoga popping up across the Maritimes that may you want to partake in.

“We find that by pairing yoga with beer, people can come in and feel a little bit more relaxed and uninhibited,” said Jessica Newman, a yoga instructor with Fredericton’s Everyday Weekend.

Newman said beer yoga is a trend that is catching on at microbreweries in the Maritimes and across the country.

“It’s not the sterile environment of a yoga studio, there are things going on all around us. [It’s about] tuning into what yoga is supposed to be about which is embracing things as they are, not how you want them to be,” she said.

The goal is to ignore the sound of canning in the background and get centered while Jessica “the guru” guides the class into conventional yoga poses, with a twist.

At a class, it’s not uncommon to hear Newman give an order of, “Now, take a drink,” to her class.

They’re more than happy to comply.

Newman’s mantra is “no spillage no spillage.”

After all, she says, that would just be bad karma.

It’s all about being grounded and relaxed while letting go of your inhibitions and sucking back a fizzy cold one, which she warns does, of course, come with a risk.

“We’ve had a few people get tipsy,” Newman says.

At the end of class, people are still able to enjoy that final yoga position — they just may be feeling a little more relaxed than usual.