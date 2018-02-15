Winnipeg stabbing victim warning others to beware in St. James

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is warning others to be on the lookout for a knife-wielding individual in a St. James neighbourhood.

The man wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons but he shared his story with Global News on Thursday.

He said around 6:30 p.m. on Monday he was walking to the Mac’s store on Cavalier Drive with a friend to buy chips when he noticed two individuals following them. One of them appeared to have a weapon.

“We looked behind, I spotted a knife in his hand, his left hand, and I started to say ‘run’,” the man said.

The two friends ran in different directions and the victim said he was chased by the knife-wielding man who then jumped him and stabbed him several times.

“I’m just traumatized. I can’t leave my house or anything. It’s just hard for me,” the man said.

He said he walks around the Crestview neighbourhood he grew up in quite often and never expected to encounter something like this.

“They didn’t even ask me for anything. It just seemed like they wanted to take my life away,” the 19-year-old said.

Winnipeg Police Service said no suspect is in custody and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

For now, the 19-year-old said he intends to spend the next month at home recovering while police work to find the suspects involved.