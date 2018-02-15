Canadian food industry concerned feds dragging heels on ratifying new TPP
Canadian food producers are concerned that the federal government may be dragging its heels on ratifying the newly rebooted Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), saying that could hurt their ability to penetrate new markets.
Their concern stems from testimony today by International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who says he doesn’t see Parliament ratifying the 11-country Pacific Rim trade pact before
this fall.
Champagne says Canada intends to formally sign the new TPP deal next month, but its formal ratification – which would put it into force – likely won’t take place until this fall.
The heads of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance and the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association said that would place domestic food producers at a competitive disadvantage.
That’s because only six of the 11 TPP countries have to ratify the deal for it to come into force.
Champagne says he was being realistic because there’s a full slate of business before the House of Commons and Senate.
