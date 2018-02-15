Man who left Quebec hospital with father’s body was determined to bury him

Police near Montreal are investigating after an Indigenous man abruptly left a hospital with the body of his deceased father.

A spokeswoman for the Anna-Laberge Hospital says the father arrived by ambulance from the nearby Kahnawake Mohawk territory on Tuesday.

The family hoped to get a death certificate before repatriating the body for a quick burial by the end of the day.

But the hospital says it could not legally release the body to anyone but an accredited funeral facility.

Spokeswoman Jade St-Jean says the son took off with the corpse as all sides were trying to reach a solution that would fulfill the hospital’s legal requirements.

Police in Châteauguay confirmed they are investigating.

The deceased man’s son chronicled the incident and its aftermath in a series of videos on his Facebook page and on YouTube.

The man confirmed he was determined to bury his father before sundown and didn’t allow hospital officials to admit the body or touch it.

In the end, he left the hospital with the body in the back seat of a car and buried him as intended.

He did not immediately return a call seeking further comment.