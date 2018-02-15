Florida school shooting survivor slams Donald Trump: ‘I don’t want your condolences’

A student from the Florida high school that was the scene of a mass shooting Wednesday called out U.S. President Donald Trump over his offering of “prayers and condolences.”

The student, named Sarah Chadwick, who attends Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, responded to the president’s post on Wednesday evening, in which he wrote: “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

I don’t want your condolences you fucking price of shit, my friends and teachers were shot. Multiple of my fellow classmates are dead. Do something instead of sending prayers. Prayers won’t fix this. But Gun control will prevent it from happening again. https://t.co/UZPgcPoPUX — sarah (@chaddiedabaddie) February 14, 2018

“I don’t want your condolences you f—ing price [sic] of s—t, my friends and teachers were shot. Multiple of my fellow classmates are dead. Do something instead of sending prayers. Prayers won’t fix this. But control will prevent it from happening again.”

The poignant message was retweeted thousands of times, as officials revealed details of the shooting which left 17 dead and several others injured.

Many politicians made similar calls for stricter gun control.

Among them was Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who said Congress was to blame for the numerous school shootings that have recently taken place in the country.

“This happens nowhere else other than the United States of America, this epidemic of mass slaughter, the scourge of school shooting after school shooting,” he said Wednesday, while speaking in the Senate.

“It only happens here not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction.”

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet also demanded action, tweeting: “When did mass shootings become a normal part of American life?”

When did mass shootings become a normal part of American life? There's an entire generation growing up in fear that their school will be next. My thoughts are with families of victims & first responders in FL, but I also know that thoughts are not enough. It's time for action. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) February 14, 2018

Bennet then offered his thoughts to the victims, acknowledging they “are not enough.”

Several Republican politicians also spoke out after shooting, offering their prayers.

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

I am heartbroken for the students & family of those involved in this horrible tragedy & I'm praying for our first responders as they act swiftly to contain the situation. https://t.co/rCn5lFYhHP — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 14, 2018

Tweets by some politicians garnered more fury than praise, with many responding that “thoughts and prayers” won’t solve the country’s gun violence problem.

Among those criticizing the politicians was Bess Kalb, a writer for the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Kalb responded to the politicians’ tweets by revealing how much in campaign donations they received from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

God have mercy on your NRA-kept souls: Richard Burr

$6,986,620 Roy Blunt

$4,551,146 Thom Tillis

$4,418,012 Cory Gardner

$3,879,064 Marco Rubio

$3,303,355 Joni Ernst

$3,124,273 Rob Portman

$3,061,941 Todd Young

$2,896,732 Bill Cassidy

$2,861,047https://t.co/y9US2i6CPD — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

According the L.A. Times, the gun rights advocacy group spent a total of $54.4 million durng the 2016 election campaign — the newspaper explains the money was used “for or against a candidate but not a direct contribution to a campaign.”

Out of that amount, $52.6 million was spent on Republicans, and Democrats received $265.

The NRA spent more than $30 million to help elect Trump as president, including about $19 million on attack ads aimed at his opponent Hillary Clinton.

Trump spoke out about the shooting further on Thursday, blaming the incident on the shooter’s mental health.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,” he tweeted.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

In a televised statement hours later, he reiterated the same sentiment, saying he plans to visit the school soon.

He did not take questions from media on gun control.