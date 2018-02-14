Education
Education minister announces all Ontario students to have internet by 2021

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Minister of Education Indira Naidoo-Harris and Guelph MPP Liz Sandals take part in a Grade 11 functions class at Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School in Guelph on Wednesday morning.

Matt Carty / CJOY News
Ontario’s education minister was in Guelph on Wednesday morning to announce that the government is connecting over 250,000 students at about 850 schools with high-speed internet.

Indira Naidoo-Harris made the announcement at Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School alongside Guelph MPP Liz Sandals and said this is the second phase of its “Broadband Access for All Students” initiative.

More than 70,500 students in 181 schools have already been connected as part of Phase 1 which was announced in May 2017, she said.

“It makes such a difference in the classrooms and such a difference in the lives our young people,” Naidoo-Harris said. “This second wave of funding brings us one step closer to our vision of an education system that provides all students in Ontario with the tools and resources to reach their full potential.”

The cost of the project is pegged at $90 million and is expected to be completed by 2021, but Naidoo-Harris said there could be other phases.

It’s not clear which schools will be hooked up to broadband internet in the second phase.

