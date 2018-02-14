Caroline Mulroney brings PC party leadership bid to Hamilton

Progressive Conservative leadership hopeful, Caroline Mulroney, made a last-minute push for party memberships in Hamilton on Wednesday.

There are two days left to sign up in order to have a say on who will lead the party into the provincial election in June.

Mulroney’s message to the small crowd at the C Hotel was one of a generational change, stating she’s the only one with the energy and drive to help the party beat Kathleen Wynne at the ballot box.

As for political inexperience, she points to it as a strength.

“People want something different, a different approach and I come to it with 20 years of private-sector experience and really no political baggage,” she said.

On Hamilton-centric issues, Mulroney remained vague.

“I understand that in Hamilton, city council has taken a decision,” she said referring to LRT.

“Going forward as leader, as premier, I will make sure that we are always consulting community leaders and stakeholders because we need to do it right.”

As for the investigation underway into allegations of fraud in the Hamilton-West Ancaster-Dundas PC nomination process, she deferred to interim leader Vic Fedeli who she says is taking steps to ensure transparency.

Ben Levitt, who won the nomination, is now asking that a new vote be held, much like what is happening in two other ridings: Scarborough Centre and Ottawa West-Nepean.

Mulroney says she will stick by some of the promises made by former leader Patrick Brown’s in his People’s Guarantee platform. They include a $1.9-billion investment in mental health services and more long-term care beds. She’s also hinting at expanding beer and wine sales to more grocery and convenience stores.

She says she will roll out more of her own policies in the next few days.