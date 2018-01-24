Lawyer who lost Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas PC nomination drops lawsuit against party

A Dundas lawyer who lost the Progressive Conservative nomination in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas last spring has dropped his lawsuit against the party.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Vikram Singh says he now accepts that “PC Party officials, staff and volunteers were dedicated to achieving the fairest result for the Hamilton community, and can no longer maintain that there was any untoward behaviour on their part.”

After finishing second to Ben Levitt in the May vote, Singh launched legal action, alleging “gross irregularities and voter fraud” on the part of PC Leader Patrick Brown and party officials.

Last week, a three-judge panel ruled Singh was not allowed to release a secret recording of a party official following his failed nomination.

Brown said he has “full confidence in our party officials and our process and am satisfied with our outcome in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.”

Hamilton police launched a criminal investigation into the fraud allegations in November.

Ontario voters go to the polls June 7.