Skier Lindsey Vonn asks if anyone will be her Valentine, gets thousands of responses

Star American skier Lindsey Vonn is looking for a Valentine and people around the world are volunteering.
“So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day … I forgot all about it because I’m at the Olympics and I’m single,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine?”
Vonn, who is competing in alpine skiing at Pyeongchang, got over 3,000 comments and counting on her tweet.
Some people tried poetry.
“Roses are red. Medals are gold. I’d get down on one knee, but I’m way too old,” wrote one person, who was retweeted by Vonn.
Others sent pictures of themselves or their friends to the Olympic champion and occasional Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue model.
Several people sent pictures of their dogs – Vonn is a well-known dog lover who even runs an Instagram account for her three dogs.
And for some suitors, only gifs would do.
No word on whether Vonn found a Valentine in the end, but she has plenty to choose from.
