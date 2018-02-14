Skier Lindsey Vonn asks if anyone will be her Valentine, gets thousands of responses

Star American skier Lindsey Vonn is looking for a Valentine and people around the world are volunteering.

“So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day … I forgot all about it because I’m at the Olympics and I’m single,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine?”

So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day….I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #worthashot — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 14, 2018

Vonn, who is competing in alpine skiing at Pyeongchang, got over 3,000 comments and counting on her tweet.

Some people tried poetry.

“Roses are red. Medals are gold. I’d get down on one knee, but I’m way too old,” wrote one person, who was retweeted by Vonn.

Roses are red.

Medals are gold.

I'd get down on one knee,

but I'm way too old. Happy valentines Miss V, and good luck. X — Jon Randall (@38jonnyboy) February 14, 2018

Others sent pictures of themselves or their friends to the Olympic champion and occasional Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue model.

Hi Lindsey, here is Mattia. You can find me at the IBC (Discovery) from 8 AM till 11.30 PM, always close to a German guy called @THlus. I’m available, he’s not. 😊 pic.twitter.com/hSfAxDAgjI — Mattia Fontana (@mattiafontana83) February 14, 2018

Hey @lindseyvonn, meet @Sean23Roberts… He's the guy on the right and he's single!!! His friend is @GeorgesNiang20 and he's a pro basketball player. He might be single too. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/K8vnsADaBO — Heather Burnside (@HeatherRadio) February 14, 2018

Several people sent pictures of their dogs – Vonn is a well-known dog lover who even runs an Instagram account for her three dogs.

I mean, I know you like dogs and I have a dog🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Y4ybVX4XRQ — Anja (@starkgaryenhoe) February 14, 2018

man the responses are going to be plentiful on this tweet. But yes I will. If you say no my dog is my back up valentines. pic.twitter.com/UAVSEILmYX — Bobby Johnston (@Bojo20) February 14, 2018

And for some suitors, only gifs would do.

I take the next plane to Korea 😰🤗👍🏼😎😍 pic.twitter.com/I4NMsMSJ4y — DavidF1🇧🇪 (@davve2010) February 14, 2018

No word on whether Vonn found a Valentine in the end, but she has plenty to choose from.