Mississauga high school reopens after explosion at commercial plaza

A Mississauga high school which was forced to close for two days following an explosion at a commercial plaza that injured three people is welcoming students back on Wednesday.

Officials at Peel District School Board said staff have worked with the Mississauga fire department and external contractors to ensure the building is safe.

“All dust and dirt has been cleared. Air quality tests conducted by the fire department and an external contractor found no hazardous materials,” the school board said in a statement.

The school also said a fence has been set up between the school and the plaza. Parents are being reminded that there is no access to the school from Hurontario Street.

Students and staff are being told to enter the school via Cook Street.

“Buses will continue to run using an alternate route which was established in partnership with Peel Police, who will be on site to assist with traffic in and out of the school,” the school said.

Police and fire crews were called to a commercial plaza near the area of Dundas and Hurontario streets at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after reports of a fire and explosion. Authorities said they are still trying to determine the cause.

One man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a woman and child both sustained minor injuries.

Officials said the north end of the commercial complex collapsed and the blast caused damage to nearby apartments and businesses.

Authorities said 50 residents living in the building across the street of the explosion were told to leave as a precaution. There’s no timeline when those people are allowed to return home.