Crime
February 14, 2018 6:27 am
Updated: February 14, 2018 6:34 am

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur to make court appearance

By Staff The Canadian Press

Tue, Feb 13: Toronto Police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said the dig into the drainpipe located in front of the home on Mallory Crescent is a 'precaution' to ensure no evidence has been disposed of in the drain. This, as the community continues to mourn the five victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur. Catherine McDonald reports.

A A

TORONTO – Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur will appear in a Toronto court by video this morning.

McArthur is facing five first-degree murder charges related to the disappearances of men who are all believed to have had ties to the LGBTQ community.

READ MORE: Toronto police dig up drainpipe on property linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Story continues below

Investigators have said they expect to lay more charges against the 66-year-old in the coming days.

Police say they’ve recovered the dismembered remains of six individuals from large planters at a Toronto home where McArthur rented storage space and worked as a landscaper.

READ MORE: Toronto historian says alleged serial murderer Bruce McArthur could’ve been killing since 1970s

Toronto police have so far only identified one of the sets of remains – those of Andrew Kinsman.

On Tuesday, police wrapped up the excavation of the property where the remains were found and announced that they had not found any more.

VIDEO: Historian says investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur could date back to 1970s

Last month, McArthur was charged with 49-year-old Kinsman’s death, as well as the presumed death of 44-year-old Selim Esen. Both men went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur about two weeks later, related to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Soroush Mahmudi, 50, as well as the death of Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, who had never been reported missing.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said Tuesday that the investigation will concentrate on evidence gathered so far before focusing on the 30 other properties identified as places of interest.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alleged Serial Killer Bruce McArthur
Bruce McArthur
Bruce McArthur investigation
Church and Wellesley
Court Appearance
Gay village
Homicide Investigation
missing men
serial killer Bruce McArthur
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News