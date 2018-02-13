Extreme cold warning issued for parts of northeastern Alberta

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for areas in northeastern Alberta.

The warning came as parts of southern Alberta were blasted by blowing snow and parts of central Alberta were dangerously slick from freezing rain on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather agency issued the warning for various parts of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and Wood Buffalo National Park shortly before 4 p.m.

“A period of very cold windchills is expected,” Environment Canada said on its website.

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter.”

The weather agency warned it would likely feel colder than -40 with the windchill overnight and that the extreme cold was expected to last into Wednesday morning.

People should who spend any time outdoors should watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada also warned people to watch for other symptoms of cold, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness and numbness.

