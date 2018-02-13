Ontario’s privacy commissioner warns Hamilton about changing CCTV bylaw

Ontario’s information and privacy commissioner has issued a warning to Hamilton’s mayor and police chief.

Brian Beamish voiced his concerns about the city amending its current CCTV bylaw in a letter addressed to Fred Eisenberger and Eric Girt.

Hamilton City Council’s General Issues Committee passed a motion on Feb. 7 asking city staff to work with police to review the current CCTV by-law and assess the feasibility of amending it to allow residents and businesses to point their security cameras at the street in order to aid in police investigations.

The current bylaw only lets people point cameras at their own property.

Beamish said any attempt by the city to permit or encourage private video surveillance to aid police would undermine privacy rights under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“While in some cases CCTV surveillance may enhance public safety and the security of assets, it also poses risks to the privacy of individuals whose personal information may be collected, used and disclosed,” Beamish stated in the letter.

“The risk to privacy is particularly acute because video surveillance may, and often does, capture the personal information of law-abiding individuals going about their everyday activities.”

Beamish is urging the city to refrain from amending the bylaw.