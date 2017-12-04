Hamilton public works committee approves red light camera expansion
Get ready for more red light cameras.
Hamilton’s public works committee, at a meeting on Monday morning, gave its approval for the installation of the technology at five new locations in 2018.
READ MORE: New red light cameras at five Hamilton intersections proposed for 2018
Final approval will be in the hands of City Council next Wednesday.
The new locations are:
- Cannon Street and James Street
- Wentworth Street and Wilson Street
- Fennell Avenue and Upper James Street
- Twenty Road and Upper James Street
- Stone Church Road and Upper Gage Avenue.
The intersections are chosen based on a ten-year analysis of right-angle collisions.
READ MORE: Traffic accidents are 30 per cent higher without red-light cameras: study
There are currently red light cameras at 24 locations in Hamilton.
In 2016, they were used to nab more than 14,000 violators.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.