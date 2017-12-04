Traffic
December 4, 2017 6:10 pm

Hamilton public works committee approves red light camera expansion

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
29 Hamilton intersections will have red light cameras by the end of next year.

29 Hamilton intersections will have red light cameras by the end of next year.

A A

Get ready for more red light cameras.

Hamilton’s public works committee, at a meeting on Monday morning, gave its approval for the installation of the technology at five new locations in 2018.

READ MORE: New red light cameras at five Hamilton intersections proposed for 2018

Final approval will be in the hands of City Council next Wednesday.

The new locations are:

  • Cannon Street and James Street
  • Wentworth Street and Wilson Street
  • Fennell Avenue and Upper James Street
  • Twenty Road and Upper James Street
  • Stone Church Road and Upper Gage Avenue.

The intersections are chosen based on a ten-year analysis of right-angle collisions.

READ MORE: Traffic accidents are 30 per cent higher without red-light cameras: study

There are currently red light cameras at 24 locations in Hamilton.

In 2016, they were used to nab more than 14,000 violators.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton Public Works Committee
Hamilton red light cameras
Hamilton traffic
Red light Cameras
right angle collisions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News