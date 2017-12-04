Hamilton public works committee approves red light camera expansion

Get ready for more red light cameras.

Hamilton’s public works committee, at a meeting on Monday morning, gave its approval for the installation of the technology at five new locations in 2018.

Final approval will be in the hands of City Council next Wednesday.

The new locations are:

Cannon Street and James Street

Wentworth Street and Wilson Street

Fennell Avenue and Upper James Street

Twenty Road and Upper James Street

Stone Church Road and Upper Gage Avenue.

The intersections are chosen based on a ten-year analysis of right-angle collisions.

There are currently red light cameras at 24 locations in Hamilton.

In 2016, they were used to nab more than 14,000 violators.