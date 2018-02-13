Regina native Zack Evans returning to the Riders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national defensive lineman Zack Evans.

Evans has played in six CFL seasons after originally entering the league with the Riders as a territorial junior in 2012. The 27-year-old Reginan spent two season with the Riders before he was selected by the Redblacks in the 2012 expansion draft.

Evans started in 18 regular-season games last year for the Redblacks, where he collected 23 tackles and five quarterback sacks.

In 86 career games Evans has 87 tackles, 22 sacks, one interception and one touchdown. Evans has won the Grey cup twice -once in 2013 with the Riders and again with Ottawa in 2016.