Gunman in Calgary Ten X Nightclub shooting granted day parole starting next month

Just over a year into his seven-year sentence, the man charged in a downtown Calgary nightclub shooting is being granted day parole, Global News has learned.

Mohamed Salad pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm with intent in the January 2016 shooting at the Ten X Nightclub.

Court heard Salad came back to the establishment after being kicked out. He fired three shots, with one bullet hitting a man in the torso, another grazing a second victim while the third went through a third victim’s jacket and hit a key fob.

Salad was sentenced to seven years in jail but with credit for time already served, he had five years and 10 months remaining.

READ MORE: Gunman in Calgary TEN Nightclub shooting sentenced to 7 years in jail

According to documents obtained by Global News, a hearing was held earlier this month to determine whether Salad should get day parole when he becomes eligible on March 30.

The board noted several concerns with Salad’s behaviour.

“You claimed you do not have a good memory of the events as you were under the influence of drugs (ecstasy) and alcohol,” the board wrote. “However, you admitted going to the vehicle, grabbing the gun and shooting towards people because you were angry being evicted from the club.”

READ MORE: ‘They saved lives last night’: Bouncers tackle gunman opening fire in Ten X nightclub

The board said Salad spoke of his anger issues, particularly when it comes to being under the influence, and that he has learned to take the steps needed to control himself.

“The board remains concerned about your violent behaviour during the index offence, seriously injuring the victim and terrifying others,” the decision read. “The board is also concerned that you continued to minimize your involvement in criminal offending.”

Salad, 31, was also praised for the work he has done behind bars.

“The board considers you have used your time productively while incarcerated and present as motivated to make positive changes in your life,” the decision continued. “You have participated in programming voluntarily to address your risk factors.”

The board also applauded his highly structured release plan while out on day parole, which includes living at a halfway house, working and taking part in a reintegration training program offered at a college.

Salad will have to abide by a number of conditions while on day parole, including staying away from the victim.

“The victim submitted that after the incident his life has never been the same again,” the board said of victim impact statements filed in court during sentencing arguments. “He has lost touch with his family and friends and feels unsafe and scared all the time.”

Salad becomes eligible for full parole in September and his statutory release date is in September 2020.