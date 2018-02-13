Canada
Clear your windshield or face a $180 ticket : N.S. RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP are reminding drivers to clear their windshields.

RCMP are fed up with Nova Scotians’ unsafe driving habits.

The Mounties are reminding drivers to clear their car windows after they stopped a man in Lunenburg County who they say was barely visible behind a sheet of frost.

“Think this guy can see out of this windshield? We didn’t either,” reads a tweet the force sent from their official Twitter account on Tuesday.

The RCMP say they issued the man a $180 ticket for not clearing his windshield.

