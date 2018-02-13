Clear your windshield or face a $180 ticket : N.S. RCMP

RCMP are fed up with Nova Scotians’ unsafe driving habits.

The Mounties are reminding drivers to clear their car windows after they stopped a man in Lunenburg County who they say was barely visible behind a sheet of frost.

“Think this guy can see out of this windshield? We didn’t either,” reads a tweet the force sent from their official Twitter account on Tuesday.

The RCMP say they issued the man a $180 ticket for not clearing his windshield.