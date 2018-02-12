Canada
NDP won’t investigate handling of Peter Stoffer sexual misconduct claims

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fri, Feb 9: Former New Democrat MP Peter Stoffer issued a series of public apologies Friday for behaviour he acknowledged was perceived as demeaning or inappropriate, saying he never intended to insult anyone or make them feel uncomfortable.

OTTAWA – The federal NDP is not planning to launch an investigation into how the party handled allegations of sexual misconduct against former MP Peter Stoffer – at least not right now.

NDP spokeswoman Sarah Andrews says the party is committed to strengthening its anti-harassment policies, and that leader Jagmeet Singh has opened his door to anyone who wants to share their experiences.

But while Andrews left the door open to a future investigation, she says the party does not have any current plans to dive into the complaints against Stoffer.

Several women who worked for the NDP have come forward over the past week alleging Stoffer acted inappropriately toward them while he was serving as MP for Sackville-Eastern Shore between 1997 and 2015.

At least one says the issue was raised with party leaders, but that her concerns were essentially ignored.

Stoffer has acknowledged some of his actions may have caused discomfort, but he has denied sexually assaulting or physically abusing anyone.

