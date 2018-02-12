Inmate death at Shediac jail attributed to natural causes

New Brunswick’s Department of Justice and Public Safety has identified the inmate who died at the Shediac jail this month and says his death was attributed to natural causes.

Tyler Sweeney, 49, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre on Feb. 8.

READ MORE: Inmate, 49, dies at Shediac jail in New Brunswick

The department says correctional officers and medical staff tried to revive him, and used an automated external defibrillator (AED), but he died at 6:35 p.m.

The department says the RCMP have completed their investigation and at this point, do not suspect foul play.

“Initial indications are that the death is attributable to natural causes, however Coroner Services continues its investigation,” the department said in a statement.

READ: Shediac jail fire deemed accidental, caused by improper disposal of cigarette butts

According to an obituary online, Sweeney was from Miramichi and is survived by family that includes three daughters.

The family has asked that donations be made to the New Brunswick Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Follow @RebeccaLau