Skateboard association hopes to see city build new skate park in downtown Fredericton

After decades of advocating for a new skateboard park in downtown Fredericton, members of Skateboard Fredericton Inc. say they’re disappointed to find out the city is now looking at moving the proposed project out of the downtown core.

Skateboard Fredericton Inc. spokesperson Rodney Mann said the ideal location for the new skate park would be downtown Fredericton near the river. He said that location made the most sense, but said there were several other good downtown options also under consideration.

Recently, the City of Fredericton recommended the All-Wheel Sports Plaza should be moved to another location because of complications surrounding the original proposed site.

“The city staff had made a recommendation to the city council to move the plaza to Willie O’Ree Place up at the top of Cliffe Street, on the city’s north side,” Mann said. “Previous to that we had selected St. Anne’s Point Drive beside the Small Craft Aquatic Centre as the preferred location.”

Mann said they met with New Line Skate Parks to look at design ideas. He said there have always been concerns surrounding pipes under the preferred site, but said it was something they were planning on working the designs around.

Mann said the association had been involved with the city’s planning process and knew about the pipes for a long time.

“We had already discussed the idea of working around the pipes at length during the original consultation meetings with New Line Parks and city staff present,” Mann said.

“We knew about those issues from site selection two years ago, there was 10 other downtown locations selected that were above Willie O’Ree [Place] as possible candidates,” Mann said. “Each of those have been ruled out by city staff, we have not been privy to why, but we believe that the success of the plaza is going to be really based on its location, and its accessibility and proximity to amenities and downtown just checks all those boxes so much more than the city’s north side,” Mann said,

He said the association was “quite surprised” to find out that city staff were suggesting the project be moved to the north side.

The group held a meeting on Sunday with representation from families, downtown business owners, provincial politicians as well as members of the skateboarding community and other stakeholders.

“Really, what we wanted to do is just really make sure that we had our finger on the pulse as an association,” Mann said.

He said they want to make sure that the association is advocating on behalf of their user group accurately.

“And what we got was a resounding ‘yes.’ They want to see it downtown and they’re writing letters and reaching out to their friends and family and making sure people are there are Feb. 22 to make sure that their ‘keep it downtown’ message is being heard,” Mann said.

He said city council has been ‘very responsive’, replying to emails from youth who have been writing in.

“We have a lot of people writing letters to their … council representatives, and those council members are responding and having an open dialogue, and what we’re hearing is that they want to get this right, this is a huge investment for Fredericton and they want to make sure they’re doing it with the community in mind,” Mann said.

“Ya, we have councillors on our side, there’s a resounding support for this and like I said we just want to make sure it’s going to be the most successful park, not necessarily the largest park,” Mann said.

Council Response

City of Fredericton Councillor Kevin Darrah said that while a different site has been recommended, upcoming public consultations will be important in how the city moves forward with the project.

“Where we’re at currently is we’re about to have an open house consultation with the general public and we’re inviting every user group, non-user group, people in the area, people who just want to voice their opinion on where this park should be to come out on Feb. 22 and have their say at where it should be.”

He said the association has been pushing for years to have a new park and said it’s about time the city makes it a new skate park possible, in addition to the Henry Park Skateboard Park and the Kimble Road Skate Board Park.