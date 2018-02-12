-52 wind chill felt in southern Saskatchewan

The polar vortex continues to dominate in Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings Sunday night for all of central and southern Saskatchewan.

Temperatures Monday morning in Val Marie, Sask. dipped as low as -43 degrees C and with light winds it felt more like -52. Numerous regions across the province recorded temperatures below -30 degrees C, with wind chills into the minus forties.

Full list:

Val Marie -43º, wind chill -52

Maple Creek -39º, wind chill -44

Mankota -37º, wind chill -43

Coronach -37º, wind chill -43

Leader -36º, wind chill -47

Weyburn -36º, wind chill -45

Estevan -35º, wind chill -45

Bratt’s Lake -33º, wind chill -46

Yellow Grass -33º, wind chill -45

Rockglen -33º, wind chill -45

Last Mountain -33º, wind chill -45

Regina -33º, wind chill -43

Assiniboia -33º, wind chill -43

Swift Current -32º, wind chill -44

Rosetown -32º, wind chill -44

Moose Jaw -31º, wind chill -43

When wind chill values dip near minus fifty, frost bite can occur in as little as two minutes.

