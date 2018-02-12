Firefighter injured in $100K electrical fire in central Hamilton

Damage has been assessed at $100,000 after a multiple alarm fire in central Hamilton. It began early Monday, just after midnight at a townhome on 53 Cathcart St. between Cannon and Wilson.

The electrical fire started in the basement but ran up the wall space to a second floor attic.

One firefighter was sent to hospital for treatment, and released shortly after.

.@HamiltonFireDep crews continue overhaul at working fire on Cathcart. @HamiltonPolice have closed Cathcart between Cannon & Wilson. Neighbors say home is vacant. @HPS_Paramedics confirm no injuries. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/4Os3anBlwX — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) February 12, 2018

While the home was vacant, it did have a working smoke alarm that alerted neighbours in the adjoining home.