Canada
February 12, 2018 9:30 am
Updated: February 12, 2018 9:35 am

Firefighter injured in $100K electrical fire in central Hamilton

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML
A A

Damage has been assessed at $100,000 after a multiple alarm fire in central Hamilton. It began early Monday, just after midnight at a townhome on 53 Cathcart St. between Cannon and Wilson.

The electrical fire started in the basement but ran up the wall space to a second floor attic.

One firefighter was sent to hospital for treatment, and released shortly after.

While the home was vacant, it did have a working smoke alarm that alerted neighbours in the adjoining home.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cathcart Street fire
Fire
Firefighter Injured
Hamilton
Hamilton townhome fire
townhouse

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News