Firefighter injured in $100K electrical fire in central Hamilton
Damage has been assessed at $100,000 after a multiple alarm fire in central Hamilton. It began early Monday, just after midnight at a townhome on 53 Cathcart St. between Cannon and Wilson.
The electrical fire started in the basement but ran up the wall space to a second floor attic.
One firefighter was sent to hospital for treatment, and released shortly after.
.@HamiltonFireDep crews continue overhaul at working fire on Cathcart. @HamiltonPolice have closed Cathcart between Cannon & Wilson. Neighbors say home is vacant. @HPS_Paramedics confirm no injuries. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/4Os3anBlwX
— Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) February 12, 2018
While the home was vacant, it did have a working smoke alarm that alerted neighbours in the adjoining home.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.