Woman has life-threatening injuries after Burlington townhouse fire

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police were called to a townhouse complex at 3030 Driftwood Drive for a report of a house fire with at least two people still inside.

Emergency crews rescued the 93-year-old woman from the house and took her to hospital.

Two other occupants of the home were treated for minor injuries at the scene and two officers were taken to hospital as a precaution to be assessed for smoke inhalation.

Police say several nearby homes were also evacuated as a precaution. The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom on the second floor but the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.