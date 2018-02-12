Jets suffer back to back defeats on home ice in 3-1 loss to Rangers

The Winnipeg Jets are on their first home ice losing streak of the season after dropping a 3-1 decision to the NY Rangers on Sunday Afternoon. The Jets had a pair of goals disallowed, including a blast from Tyler Myers just :24 into the game, and a Mark Schiefele deflection that would have tied the game at 2-2 with just 1:22 remaining.

Video replay concluded the Jets were off side preceding the Myers goal after a coaches challenge by the Rangers Alain Vigneault. Scheifele’s goal was immediately waved off by the on ice officials because the puck was touched by a high stick.

Ironically, the Rangers winning goal with 3:53 left was also a deflection, as Brady Skjei’s shot from the blueline went in off forward Jimmy Vesey who was camped out in front of Connor Hellebuyck.

READ MORE: St. Louis Blues end Winnipeg Jets’ home point streak with 5-2 win

Nikolaj Ehlers scored just :42 after the Myers non-goal to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead. Prior to the loss to the Rangers, the Jets were 25-1-6 when scoring first. The only other regulation loss was October 7th in Calgary. And Ehlers was also involved in the play that seemed to turn the momentum in the game when his pass across the blueline in his own zone was intercepted by Mats Zuccarello. The Ranger forward skated in alone and fired a shot that just trickled through the five hole on Hellebuyck with only 1:06 to play in the first period.

“It was a stupid pass from me, trying to make it into the middle there,” said Ehlers after the game. “It got picked off and they scored with what, one and a half- two minutes left in the period. It’s something I have to take on me but, we let them get back into the game in the second period and they kinda took over a little bit.”

New York veteran goalie Henrik Lundquist was outstanding in making 37 saves while Hellebuyck finished with 25. Former Manitoba Moose Michael Grabner scored into an empty net with :43 to play as the Jets home record fell to 20-5-2.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets share a love for reading with elementary school kids

The home stand continues Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against NHL goal scoring leader Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.