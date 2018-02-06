Winnipeg Jets share a love for reading with elementary school kids

A dozen schools in Winnipeg got a visit from some of the Winnipeg Jets Monday in celebration of ‘I Love to Read Month’.

Players read the official Winnipeg Jets storybook Whiteout: A Winnipeg Jets Story, to students from grades K to 6.

Schools entered to have a reading at their school by sending in a ‘top 5 reasons’ why a Jets player should visit them. Each of the chosen entries were given an autographed replica jersey and an autographed book for each student in the class.

Tyler Myers and Bryan Little were at Whyte Ridge Elementary School on Scurfield Boulevard.

After the reading, kids asked a few questions of the hockey players.

Both Myers and Little credited their dads with inspiring their love for the game, when asked who introduced them to hockey.

The kids asked ‘what’s your favourite place in Winnipeg’.

“It’s probably a tie between the arena and my couch, at least in the winter,” Little said.

The pair also talked with the students about favourite food and restaurants, with pizza receiving cheers.

As for their favourite book? “That’s easy for me. Harry Potter for sure,” Myers said. Little said he was into the Hunger Games series when it came out.

Both players said they love having the chance to get out and meet kids and were impressed with the quality of questions. “Its a lot of fun.”