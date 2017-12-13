Winnipeg Jets land at Children’s Hospital for annual holiday visit
A number of Winnipeg Jets made the rounds at hospitals across the city for the club’s annual tour Wednesday afternoon.
Among the places the team visited was the Children’s Hospital. Players made an appearance on the hospital’s own TV channel, did a ‘meet and greet’ with children and families at which they signed autographs and then visited with patients in some of the wards.
Jets players pictured, left to right:
- Tyler Myers | Winnipeg Jets Defenceman
- Josh Morrissey | Winnipeg Jets Defenceman
- Dustin Byfuglien | Winnipeg Jets Defenceman
- Mathieu Perreault | Winnipeg Jets Forward
- Blake Wheeler | Winnipeg Jets Captain
- Adam Lowry | Winnipeg Jets Forward
- Mark Scheifele | Winnipeg Jets Forward
The name of the child in the picture is not known.
