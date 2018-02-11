Coquitlam man dead after altercation in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A A
Police say a man found in distress in front of the Astoria Hotel in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Tuesday night has died.
The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Coquitlam resident Martin James MacDonald.
Police and ambulance were called to E. Hastings Street near Hawks Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby discovered the victim unconscious at a bus stop.
READ MORE: Man in critical condition after alleged assault outside Downtown Eastside hotel
Police say MacDonald had been in a physical altercation.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died Saturday.
A 42-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and has been released pending further investigation.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.