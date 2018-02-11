Sports
Blue Bombers Quarterback Dan LeFevour Retires

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Quarterback Dan LeFevour has announced his retirement from pro football.

LeFevour made the announcement on Twitter Saturday night.

LeFevour signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on February 16, 2017 and spent time with Hamilton, Montreal and Toronto previously.

Kyle Walters announced on Friday that Blue Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea spoke with LeFevour, along with wide receiver Clarence Denmark and offensive linemen Travis Bond and they would not be resigned before CFL Free Agency.

The Bombers will kick off their preseason on June 1, they will host the Edmonton Eskimos at 7:30 p.m. at Investors Group Field.

