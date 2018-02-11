Public Health extends flu clinic hours

Flu Shot clinic hours have been extended at the Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health building due to the recent demand and concern over the Influenza Virus in Guelph.

Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health is extending their clinic hours and encouraging everyone to get their flu shots, after the deaths of two children in the city were confirmed to be flu related.

The Public Health Clinic will be operating from 10 a.m until 3 p.m on Sunday, February 11th and will be open from 2 p.m until 7 p.m on Monday, February 12th.

On Friday, Public Health sent out a release confirming one flu-related death in Guelph to a Grade 7 Student named Layna Pollard, while saying another death was being investigated as flu related, which was late confirmed by the coroner.



Story continues below Additional flu clinic has been added today at our Guelph Chancellors Way location from 10 am – 3 pm. Phone lines will also be open. — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) February 11, 2018

In a press release sent out on Saturday, they do confirm the two deaths to be related to the Influenza virus, but although the two children attended the same school they say there is insufficient evidence to say the two are related.

In the release, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Dr.Nicola Mercer says

“It is a tragedy for this community that two children died from the flu, It is important for parents to know that there is not a greater risk of contracting the flu at any particular location. It is circulating throughout our community. The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has provided extra vaccines so we can vaccinate as many people as possible. If you have not had your flu shot visit Public Health, your doctor or a local pharmacy”

Public Health is continuing to emphasize that the flu shot is your best protection against getting the flu. Getting the flu shot also protects vulnerable individuals such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions