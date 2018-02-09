Guelph area child dies from flu, 2nd child’s death possibly flu-related

A student from a Guelph area elementary school has died from the flu and the coroner is investigating a second suspected flu-related death of a child in the region.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed the deaths Friday morning in a news release.

“Our sympathies are with the families at this time,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health. “Influenza is a serious respiratory infection and the flu season is not over.”

“In the last week we have seen the highest number of new cases as well as the highest school absenteeism this season.”

Public Health did not release the age or gender of the children, but the Upper Grand District School Board confirmed both students attended school within their division.

“Public Health has informed us these cases are being treated as unrelated,” said Heather Loney, spokesperson for the school board.

Clinic hours are being extended this weekend to encourage more people to get the flu shot, Public Health said.

“Protect yourself and your family with the flu shot right now,” Mercer said.

You can find more information about the flu and getting the flu shot at 1-800-265-7293.