Canadians jailed in Cambodia for ‘pornographic dancing’ deny charges as they return home

The lawyer for two Canadians arrested in Cambodia for “pornographic dancing” took issue with photos distributed of the alleged incident immediately after her clients landed safely home in Canada Friday night after being released on bail.

Eden Kazoleas, 19, of Drayton Valley, Alta., and 26-year-old Jessica Drolet briefly spoke to reporters at Toronto’s Pearson airport where they denied the charges against them.

The pair was arrested last month for allegedly posting photos on social media showing them engaged in sexually suggestive dancing at a pool party.

They were among seven foreigners released earlier this week. Three remain in custody.

“We’re just glad to be back,” Drolet said after landing on home soil.

Kazoleas thanked Cambodian authorities for their understanding and said she wouldn’t be commenting on the case because there are three people still in custody.

She said she was not aware that attending an “outdoor pool party” would be offensive to Cambodian culture, but she insisted she did not take part in any “pornographic dancing.” Both women said they took issue with how they were portrayed in the media.

The women’s lawyer, Frances Tibollo, said the women were not in the pictures released by Cambodian National Police in regards to the case. She claims the pictures were from previous parties held three to five years ago.

Tibollo said her clients were jailed for more than a week and kept in a cell with more than 45 other women.

“It was terrifying, honestly,” Kazoleas said, saying she didn’t want to go into details. “The main reason it was so scary was that we didn’t speak the native language.”

She also said she was grateful to have Drolet with her at the time.

“As much as I wish she didn’t have to go through it, I couldn’t have done it without her,” Kazoleas said.

Asked if they had any advice after the situation, Drolet said to read up on the places you’re visiting.

“Personally, I think, be aware of the cultures of the countries you’re going to,” she said.

Cambodian officials returned Kazoleas’ and Drolet’s passports Wednesday. They left the country shortly thereafter, travelling through Thailand and the Philippines before landing in Canada.

The eight other people arrested in connection with the case – including five from the United Kingdom, and one each from Norway, the Netherlands and New Zealand – were detained when police raided a commercially organized party at a rented villa in Siem Reap town and found people dancing at an event described as a pub crawl. Siem Reap is near the famous Angkor Wat temple complex.

Police who conducted the raid originally detained almost 90 people, and it was unclear why they singled out 10 to remain in custody and be charged.

Earlier on Friday, Tibollo’s father — Michael Tibollo of Toronto-based Tibollo and Associates — said that he understands the charges against the two women have been dismissed.

“It went before the prosecutor, the prosecutor referred it to a senior prosecutor who then had to show cause in front of a judge. The judge did not think there was sufficient grounds to proceed with it. As far as I know, the charges were dismissed [with respect to Kazoleas and Drolet].”

*with files from the Canadian Press