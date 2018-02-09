Kelowna man surprised by squatters in his shed; couple arrested

They’re Kelowna residents but they don’t have a residence.

So the couple became illegal squatters in a shed.

On Friday morning, an Aberdeen Street homeowner reported to police a break-and-enter to a large outbuilding on his property.

He saw a padlock had been cut. Then he spotted a person looking out a shed window.

“RCMP general duty officers responded to the scene and subsequently arrested a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both of no fixed address in Kelowna,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police were keeping the pair in custody while continuing to investigate.