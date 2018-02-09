Montreal to Quebec City: ‘I’ve changed’

Tourism Montreal wants to reignite “a love affair” between Montreal and Quebec City. A couple of new ads — the first one from the metropolis and the second, the response from Tourism Quebec — have gotten people from both cities thinking about visiting the other.

In the beginning of the first ad, Montreal leaves a message on Quebec City’s voicemail.

“Hi Quebec City, it’s Montreal. I know we haven’t seen each other in a while, but I wanted to talk to you. I’ve changed, you know,” a man’s voice says. “I’m more colourful than I once was, more animated. I’ve changed, Quebec City. Come back and see me sometime.”

The idea for the ad came from Tourism Montréal’s CEO, Yves Lalumière, inspired by Montreal’s 375th anniversary and new tourist attractions that come with it, like the largest Ferris wheel in Canada.

This is not the first cheeky ad campaign coming from Tourism Montreal ribbing another city, but they weren’t expecting a response.

In its own ad released this week, Quebec City leaves a message on Montreal’s voicemail.

“I’d love to see you, but I have so much going on,” a woman says.

It is the last weekend of the Quebec City Carnaval, after all.

The Quebec City tourism office collaborated with Carnaval organizers.

“It’s a funny kind of way to talk about Montreal and to talk about Quebec, so it’s cute,” said Quebec City Carnaval general manager, Melanie Raymond.

The fun exchange between the two cities has gotten Quebec City residents talking.

“I loved the ad,” one man said.

“I always thought of Montreal as a rough city. We don’t go there often,” another woman said. “But, that advertisement is good. Maybe we’ll go after all.”

Not everyone is convinced. Another man said before laughing, “The image I have of Montreal is orange pylons.”

In their ad, Quebec City proposes a solution.

“What if we meet halfway?” she asks.