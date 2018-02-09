Suspected carfentanil seized in southern Alberta bust: ALERT

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) is urging caution in southern Alberta after officers seized what is believed to be carfentanil.

ALERT’s Lethbridge unit arrested a women on Feb. 7 outside of a business in Claresholm, Alta.

Officers seized a total of 114.5 grams of powder that they suspect could contain carfentanil, a drug that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

“This is the first time ALERT has seized such a large amount of what could be carfentanil in the Lethbridge area, and it’s very troubling to see it turn up,” Staff Sgt.Jason Walper said in a release.

“This is an extremely dangerous drug; even a tiny amount can be lethal. People need to be aware that it is present here and the damage it can do to the community.”

Contents of the seized powder are currently being tested. Along with the powder, ALERT investigators also seized a small amount of another unknown substance and a set of brass knuckles.

The total estimated value of the drugs seized is $45,800.

Samantha Hattersley, 27, is facing one count each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.