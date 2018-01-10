RCMP seize deadly carfentanil in Airdrie drug investigation

Alberta RCMP have laid drug trafficking charges after the seizure of drugs believed to contain carfentanil in Airdrie earlier this month.

The deadly drug was uncovered by officers as they investigated an area resident for allegations of drug trafficking.

RCMP arrested Cody Laine Costante, 26, on Jan. 7. While searching his vehicle, RCMP said a substance believed to be fentanyl was located.

The following day, RCMP searched a hotel room occupied by Costante and a 27-year-old Calgary woman, as well as another vehicle. Among the drugs seized were allegedly fentanyl, carfentanil and meth.

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said the carfentanil seized was found mixed with heroin.

“Because carfentanil is approximately 5,000 times as potent as heroin, this blend of drugs can be deadly if unknowingly taken by users.”

“The danger posed by carfentanil’s presence in our community cannot be overstated,” Airdrie RCMP spokesperson Kimberley Pasloske said. “We will continue efforts to reduce the harm of drugs in our community by disrupting drug trafficking.”

Costante faces several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Jan-Anne Marie August is charged with obstruction and failing to comply with recognizance.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking in Airdrie can call RCMP at 403-945-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers.