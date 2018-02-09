Uber app in B.C. drew half a million visitors over the last two years

For more than 500,000 visitors to British Columbia, it came as an Uber disappointment.

Based on numbers provided by the ride-hailing company, more than half a million Uber users opened the app while visiting B.C., only to find out there was no service anywhere in the province.

“In addition to demand from British Columbians, over half a million tourists and travellers looking for an Uber ride in British Columbia is just one more reason why the provincial government should act this year to enable a competitive ride sharing market,” said Uber spokesperson Susie Heath.

British Columbia is the largest jurisdiction in North America that does not allow ride hailing.

The provincial government has wrapped up initial consultations and a parliamentary committee is expected to put forward recommendations soon on how to open the door for companies like Uber and Lyft.

Nine organizations in British Columbia have just launched a website to advocate for ride-hailing services in the province as soon as possible.

The Vancouver Board of Trade, the B.C. Business Council, the Canadian National Institute for the Blind and Lyft have joined the Ridesharing Now for BC campaign.

“B.C. is leading innovation and growth but the lack of ridesharing service is keeping us from reaching our full potential,” Ryan Peterson, CEO of Finger Food, said on the new website.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver was part of a committee that met to discuss ride hailing in January.

“There is opposition from a very small segment. Those are the… existing cab licence owners,” Weaver said at the time.

“I am pretty sure we will see legislation imminently, which is a good thing.”