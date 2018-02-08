Vancouver police warn of sex offender who’s living in Vancouver

The Vancouver police are warning the public about a sex offender who’s living in Vancouver and poses a risk of “significant harm” to young women, especially those aged 16 to 25 years old.

Cameron Eugene Ratelle has been convicted of sexual assault against a person under the age of 18, and against university women living on campuses in Ontario, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a news release.

The police were advised on Feb. 8 that Ratelle would be living at a halfway house in the city.

Ratelle has been assessed as posing a “moderate to high risk” for sexual and violent re-offending.

He was described as being 5’8″ tall, weighing 160 lbs., with a shaved head, a stocky build and brown eyes.

Ratelle also uses hearing aids.

While he’s been released, Ratelle is subject to a series of conditions.

He can’t be present on the property of any school or educational institute, including universities.

He’s not allowed to be in the presence of anyone who is under 18 years old without a parole officer’s permission.

He must follow a curfew that lasts from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., and he can’t possess, buy or take any non-prescription drugs or alcohol.

Ratelle isn’t permitted to access the internet, and he can’t obtain or possess any pornography.

He has to live at a correctional centre or community residential facility, and he also has to wear an electronic monitoring device.