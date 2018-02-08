How long until Alberta runs out of B.C. wine?

It looks like Alberta could run out of British Columbia wine before April if Rachel Notley’s government’s ban isn’t reversed.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) told Global News Thursday there are 160,000 cases of B.C. wine in their warehouse. That’s about 30 to 35 days of regular orders, AGLC officials said.

But the province’s liquor and gaming watchdog cannot say how many of those cases have already been purchased and is already in the ownership of liquor stores, restaurants, bars and other liquor licensees.

Rob is a liquor delivery driver. He called in to The Ryan Jespersen Show on 630 CHED Thursday morning and said liquor stores have told him their upcoming liquor deliveries will be larger than normal.

“It’ll be gone before [30 days] and sitting in the stores because the guys are trying to get it while they can.”

The ban came after B.C. Premier John Horgan announced at the end of January that his government would be introducing the Environmental Management Act. That would give the government the right to take action that would protect B.C.’s coastline and environment, according to Environment Minister George Heyman.

Then, Notley announced on Feb. 1 that her government would be suspending talks around increasing the amount of power purchased from B.C.

The wine ban was introduced on Feb. 6.

“We have to send a clear message to B.C now, by boycotting B.C. wine,” the premier said.

Horgan responded to Notley’s ban by saying there were no plans to retaliate. B.C.’s agriculture minister had previously suggested there could be a ban on Alberta beef coming, but Horgan backtracked that on Wednesday.