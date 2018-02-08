6 ways to handle difficult people in your life

It doesn’t matter if it’s a co-worker or family member, people with difficult personalities are hard to communicate with.

And while all difficult people have different personas, a lot of it comes down to how much you can handle yourself, says Jahmeelah Gamble, founder of Slay The Mic program and podcast based in Toronto.

“There’s no such thing as a ‘best tip’ in dealing with people like that,” she tells Global News. “It all comes down to your tolerance level and sanity. Is this person attacking my well-being? Is this more than just a difficult person? Ask yourself questions like that first and then determine if you could manage this person from a distance or let them go.”

A difficult person could be a manager who makes your work life more stressful, a family member who is stubborn or even a partner who has a hard time dealing with challenges in a relationship. Sometimes, these people just vent their negative opinions onto you.

According to Deepak Chopra and Kabir Sehgal in a post for CNBC, one way to deal with difficult people is to not take what they say personally.

“This can be tough because it’s easy to take what they say to heart. But when someone is angry or difficult, it’s their perception and their problem. They’re likely going through something that makes them uneasy. And it’s an issue that they must work out for themselves or with professional help. Don’t let someone else control your attitude or mood,” the authors note.

Below, Gamble shows us six ways to deal with difficult people in our lives.

Know you don’t have to put up with it

Some people aren’t built to deal with conflict, Gamble says. “Most of us may have been conditioned from our childhood to respect authority, or to be seen and not heard [or] just back down and cower. And let’s be real, dealing with difficult people can be very traumatizing.”

It affects our mood, our appetite and our relationships, she says, and if this person is taking a toll on your physical and emotional well-being, it’s OK to let them go.

Cry it out

“There’s only so much we can keep bottled up. Don’t be afraid to release,” she says.

Whether this means crying it out or confronting the person face-to-face, your own well-being will suffer if you bottle up how this person constantly makes you feel.

Take a timeout

Often, these difficult people are people you can’t escape: your co-workers or bosses, she says. In these cases, take a timeout.

“Take your breaks outside the office,” Gamble says. “Making it a habit of stepping outside the environment helps us relax, refocus and feel in control. If it’s within your family, don’t feel guilty about skipping family dinners and other commitments. Your sanity comes first.”

Vent (but to the right people)

We all have people in our lives we like to vent to, but venting about difficult people can only work if you do it with the right people, Gamble says.

“Sometimes, talking to the wrong person about our frustrations fuels our emotions. If you’re talking to a trusted confidant, make sure their energy is right.”

Don’t lose yourself

“Remember your value,” Gamble says. “It’s easy to feel broken when dealing with a contentious person. Think about who you are, what makes you amazing, and everything you’ve accomplished thus far. Hold your head up and don’t let it consume you.”

Seek help

Sometimes, beyond letting the difficult person in our lives go, getting additional therapy will help you heal.

“If it gets to be too much, it doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means you’ve had enough and you’re ready for things to change.”

