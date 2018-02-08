Ontario man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Ponoka

RCMP officers in Ponoka, Alta. arrested a 36-year-old Ontario man Wednesday afternoon who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for sexual assault charges.

The warrant for Daniel Sanche, 36, came from Dryden, Ont. for several charges including three counts of sexual assault, three charges of sexual interference and two charges of assault.

RCMP said the offences were committed in Ontario.

Just after 11 a.m., Ponoka RCMP received a tip about the location of the accused.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home in Ponoka and arrested Sanche.

He’s been remanded into custody and will be taken back to Ontario to appear in court.

“The Ponoka RCMP would like to thank the public for providing information to the police,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday. “This is another great example of how information from the public, provided to the police can help make our community safer.”