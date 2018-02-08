Quinte West OPP seek suspect in summertime convenience store robbery

Quinte West OPP are looking to identify a man in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Trenton, Ont., last August.

On Thursday, OPP released several photos of a man described as white, standing 5 foot 2 inches to 5 foot 6 inches tall. It stems from a late-night robbery, which occurred at Riverside Convenience on Front Street on Aug. 4.

Police say around 10 p.m., the man entered the business with a weapon and demanded money from an employee. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP at 613-392-3561 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.