B.C. government to announce minimum wage increases Thursday morning

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Labour Harry Bains are making an announcement at JJ Bean Coffee Roasters in North Vancouver Thursday morning about the minimum wage.

The B.C. NDP promised to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour during the election campaign.

But in September, the government backed away from the self-imposed deadline to implement a $15/hour minimum wage by 2021. The decision came following concerns from Green Party leader Andrew Weaver that the government was prejudging the work of the Fair Wages Commission.

The location of the announcement is also important. In January, JJ Bean decided to increase the minimum wage at B.C. locations to $14 an hour to match the Ontario base wage. The store also increase the price of products to compensate for the wage hike.

